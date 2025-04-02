Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,236 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 69.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 244,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 630.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,661 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $69.15.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,080. The trade was a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. This represents a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. StockNews.com lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

