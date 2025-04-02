Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc

Perritt Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,766 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.44% of Quipt Home Medical worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 4,192,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,590 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $4,346,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 53,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of QIPT opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.61. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quipt Home Medical Profile

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

