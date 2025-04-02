Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Insider Buys A$13,424.88 in Stock

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) insider James Fazzino acquired 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.93 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of A$13,424.88 ($8,443.32).

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Qube’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Qube’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

