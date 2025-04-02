Q4 Earnings Forecast for MillerKnoll Issued By Sidoti Csr

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MillerKnoll in a research note issued on Thursday, March 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for MillerKnoll’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for MillerKnoll’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti raised shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $876.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 939.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 32,861 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 953,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in MillerKnoll by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 27,276 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

