Q1 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Lifted by Zacks Research

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IMO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$101.50 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$105.67.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$104.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$99.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.07. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$86.96 and a 12 month high of C$108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.78%.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

