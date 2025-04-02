Q1 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree Decreased by Analyst

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a report released on Thursday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.68.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $75.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 291,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 121.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,427 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $8,315,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

