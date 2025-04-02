Q1 EPS Estimates for Abacus Life Lifted by Northland Capmk

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Abacus Life in a research report issued on Friday, March 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Abacus Life’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Abacus Life’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Abacus Life from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abacus Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Abacus Life Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ABL opened at $7.33 on Monday. Abacus Life has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $708.41 million, a P/E ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 0.14.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABL. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Abacus Life by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abacus Life by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter.

Abacus Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.