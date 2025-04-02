Q1 Earnings Forecast for Integra Resources Issued By Cormark

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a report released on Friday, March 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $1.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Integra Resources by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

