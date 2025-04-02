PVH (NYSE:PVH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.91 and last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 329043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

PVH Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average is $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.22%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in PVH by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PVH by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

