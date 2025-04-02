PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.400-12.750 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.07.

Get PVH alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Stock Up 18.0 %

PVH opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. PVH has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $124.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.22%.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.