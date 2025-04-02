Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at UBS Group

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.08.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 323,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,260. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $104.45 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.92.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 52,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. This represents a 60.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1,843.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 26,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

