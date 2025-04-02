Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 726,050 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 726,050 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.36% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAY opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.17. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57.

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

