Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 148,350 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,350 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Alight worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALIT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Alight by 65.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alight by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.94. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.66 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALIT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

In other Alight news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim purchased 22,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,004.68. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,594.71. This trade represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

