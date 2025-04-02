Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of QCR worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter worth $3,979,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $3,755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in QCR by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 41,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in QCR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $96.08.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 19.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QCR news, EVP Nicole A. Lee purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.47 per share, for a total transaction of $85,846.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,602.07. This trade represents a 139.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $31,415.20. This trade represents a 59.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

