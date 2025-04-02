Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.51 Million Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,849,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,175,000 after acquiring an additional 56,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NWE. Barclays lowered their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $38,132.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,660.72. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NWE stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $58.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

