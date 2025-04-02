Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,818,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,926,000 after purchasing an additional 431,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,813,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,339 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,381,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,211,000 after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,816,000 after acquiring an additional 440,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,760 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DYN. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock worth $77,760. 20.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

