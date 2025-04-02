Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,818,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,926,000 after purchasing an additional 431,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,813,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,339 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,381,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,211,000 after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,816,000 after acquiring an additional 440,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,760 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on DYN. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 11.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock worth $77,760. 20.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dyne Therapeutics
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Trading Halts Explained
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.