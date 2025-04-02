Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Banc of California worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Banc of California by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 637,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 54,238 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.18. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Banc of California from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Banc of California from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

