Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 15,685 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of NMI worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,136,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 264.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,809 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,122,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 2,446.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 175,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 168,818 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NMI by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,957,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 145,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

In related news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

