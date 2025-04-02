Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 110,246 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 157.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,246 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Innoviva worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,312,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,524,000 after acquiring an additional 84,934 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Innoviva

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $20,966,989.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,658,705 shares in the company, valued at $99,140,511.60. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Articles

