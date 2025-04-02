ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DZ Bank lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.50.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a positive return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

(Get Free Report)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.