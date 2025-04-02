ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.39 and last traded at $44.30. Approximately 7,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 27,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56.

Get ProShares UltraShort Yen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,250 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort Yen comprises 2.1% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC owned about 22.85% of ProShares UltraShort Yen worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraShort Yen

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.