ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $26.85. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 2,491,624 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.