ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Free Report) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,008 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITI opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

About ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

