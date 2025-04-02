ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 240,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 207,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.
ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78.
ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile
ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.