ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 240,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 207,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $4,005,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $3,885,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

