ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.90 on April 7th

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.9041 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 226.3% increase from ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IQQQ stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $45.21.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

