Promising Utility Stocks Worth Watching – April 2nd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Rivian Automotive, and Eaton are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. These stocks are typically viewed as stable investments due to their consistent demand and regulated operating environment, often leading to reliable dividend payments for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $13.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.87. 147,019,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,874,930. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $906.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.17, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $534.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,470. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $537.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $494.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 76,160,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,562,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. 36,935,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,185,257. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,832. Eaton has a 52 week low of $255.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Featured Articles