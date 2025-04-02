Promising Metaverse Stocks To Follow Today – April 2nd

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and Oriental Culture are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are equities of companies that are involved in building and developing virtual worlds, augmented reality experiences, and interconnected digital environments where users can interact, work, and play. These companies often span technology sectors such as virtual reality, blockchain, gaming, and e-commerce, positioning them at the forefront of the emerging digital ecosystem commonly referred to as the metaverse. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.08. 105,774,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,936,190. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.03. 1,696,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,372. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.55. Accenture has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $198.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.52. 286,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,647. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a twelve month low of $113.65 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 104,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

Oriental Culture (OCG)

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

Oriental Culture stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. 57,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,891. Oriental Culture has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OCG

Recommended Stories