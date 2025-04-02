ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12, Zacks reports.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ PMN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 56,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

