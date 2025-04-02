Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.0 million-$241.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.8 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.250-5.370 EPS.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $70.56. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,953.20. The trade was a 25.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $56,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at $242,000.72. The trade was a 18.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $984,621 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

