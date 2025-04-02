Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 68 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 519,868 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,990,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $171.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.23. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $154.17 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

