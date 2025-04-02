Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

