Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $546.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $597.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.