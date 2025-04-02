Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $115.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $126.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

