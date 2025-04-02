Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,029.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 131,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 120,145 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,038,000 after acquiring an additional 238,855 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

