Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Down 22.7% in March

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,800 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 512,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Predictive Oncology Trading Down 0.7 %
POAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,184. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Predictive Oncology
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.