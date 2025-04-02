Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Down 22.7% in March

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,800 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 512,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Predictive Oncology Trading Down 0.7 %

POAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,184. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

