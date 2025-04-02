PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,023,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PPG opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $143.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

