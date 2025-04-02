Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.