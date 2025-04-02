Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Invests $554,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

