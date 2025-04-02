Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,322,000 after buying an additional 6,911,474 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,348,000 after acquiring an additional 92,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,632,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,479,000 after acquiring an additional 382,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

