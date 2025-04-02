Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Releases Earnings Results

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 8.04 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Portmeirion Group had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%.

Portmeirion Group Trading Up 5.1 %

LON PMP traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 187 ($2.42). 237,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,844. Portmeirion Group has a 52 week low of GBX 121.50 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 269.90 ($3.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.55. The stock has a market cap of £25.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research report on Monday.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.

