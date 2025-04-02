PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 157,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

PLDT Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PHI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 273,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. PLDT has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.62 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PLDT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.812 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in PLDT during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

