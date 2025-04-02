Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 12,172 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.24% of Stevanato Group worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,457.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €25.70 ($27.63).

NYSE:STVN opened at €20.92 ($22.49) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €16.56 ($17.81) and a twelve month high of €32.98 ($35.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.61.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22). The firm had revenue of €352.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €346.26 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

