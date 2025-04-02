Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $16.30 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of Dover worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.18.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $176.32 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $168.20 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 10.59%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

