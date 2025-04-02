Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.49. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

