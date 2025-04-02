Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $7.97. Pharming Group shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PHAR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pharming Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Pharming Group Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $538.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pharming Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,997 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Featured Articles

