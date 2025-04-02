PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Up 35.8% in March

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the February 28th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

GHY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 267,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,227. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

