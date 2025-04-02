PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Update

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,798,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 9,464,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.9 days.

PetroTal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTALF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. PetroTal has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

PetroTal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

