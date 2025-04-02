Perritt Capital Management Inc Sells 1,285 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Perritt Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 0.0 %

NEM stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,408.36. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

