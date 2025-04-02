Perritt Capital Management Inc Sells 10,000 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Perritt Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Industries comprises 1.0% of Perritt Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.27% of Miller Industries worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 644,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,132,000 after acquiring an additional 148,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 766,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Miller Industries by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Miller Industries by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 367,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLR opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $492.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

