Perritt Capital Management Inc Purchases New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 293,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 235,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 375,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 186,896 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.